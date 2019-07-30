Fadnavis embarks on month-long campaign tour

Sounding the poll bugle, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to embark on a month-long Maharashtra tour from Thursday, highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led government.

The Maha Janadesh Yatra, from August 1 - 31, commencing from Mozari in Amravati district and end in Nashik, will be held in two phases.

From August 10 - 16, Fadnavis will be in Mumbai, attending the Independence Day festivities.

The 49-year-old Fadnavis will cover a distance of 4,384 kms, criss-crossing the state, attending public meetings, mega rallies and addressing press conferences.

"During the yatra, the chief minister will cover almost the entire of Maharashtra," state BJP president and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil said, adding that on the basis of our performance at the Centre and Maharashtra, we will seek another mandate of the people.

The yatra will cover the Konkan belt (638 km), Western Maharashtra (812 km), Vidarbha (1,232 km), North Maharashtra (633 km) and Marathwada (1,069 km).

Fadnavis will travel on a special 'rath' (van) which will be equipped with a special LED screen to highlight the achievements of the BJP-Shiv Sena government in the past five years.

The yatra would start from Gutukunj Mozari village, the birthplace of Tukdoji Maharaj, the legendary freedom fighter and social reformer. During the first phase between August 1 - 9, Fadnavis will cover 14 districts of Vidarbha and North Maharashtra, touching 57 Assembly constituencies, ending at Nandurbar.

From August 17-31, Fadnavis will embark on the second phase, covering 93 Assembly seats in 18 districts, starting from Akole in Ahmednagar and ending in Nashik.

During the tour, Fadnavis will touch 150 Assembly segments spread across 32 districts.