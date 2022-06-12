Prophet row: Kin say deceased not part of Ranchi march

Family of deceased claim they were not part of protest march in Ranchi over Prophet remarks

Two people identified as Mohammad Mudassir Kaifi and Mohammad Sahil died and over two dozen people were injured in the protests

PTI
PTI, Ranchi,
  • Jun 12 2022, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2022, 12:13 ist
Carts set on fire by miscreants during a protest over controversial remarks made by two now-suspended BJP leaders about Prophet Mohammed, in Ranchi. Credit: PTI Photo

The family members of two persons who succumbed to gunshot wounds during Friday's protests here against controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed, have claimed they were not a part of the procession that was taken out to condemn the comments.

Two people identified as Mohammad Mudassir Kaifi and Mohammad Sahil died and over two dozen people were injured in protests and subsequent clashes that rocked the state capital on Friday over the remarks made by two suspended BJP functionaries against Prophet Mohammad, officials said.

Shakib Ansari, the brother of Sahil, however, said he did not participate in Friday’s protest march.

"My brother Md Sahil had gone to Ranchi Main Road for some work after the Friday Namaz. He was not part of the procession, but he received bullet injuries and died,” Ansari told reporters. Mohammad Parvez, the father of Kaifi, also said he had no idea how his “minor” son received bullet injuries as he was not a part of the procession.

Read: Prophet remarks row: 2 killed, many critically injured as violence rocks Ranchi

State-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) PRO D K Sinha said as per hospital records, Kaifi was 22 and Sahil 24. They died during the course of treatment at the medical facility.

Thirteen of the critically injured people are also undergoing treatment at RIMS.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been clamped in 12 police station areas, including Sukhdev Nagar, Lower Bazar, Daily Market and Hindpidi, of Ranchi district, besides Hazaribag and Ramgarh districts to prevent flareups, the officials said.

Around 2,500 security personnel have also been deployed in these areas to prevent any untoward incident, they said.

The protesters have been demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal for their controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

Check out DH's latest videos

