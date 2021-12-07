Farmers agitation likely to end as Centre 'accepts' most demands

Govt 'accepts' most demands, farmers stir likely to end

The SKM, an umbrella body of around 40 farmers' bodies, will hold another meeting Wednesday before formally announcing its decision

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 07 2021, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 18:27 ist
Farmers celebrate at the Singhu border in Delhi. Credit: AFP Photo

Protesting farmers' unions reached a consensus on the future course of the agitation as nearly all their demands have been met, but a formal announcement of their decision will be made Wednesday, farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu said Tuesday.

"Nearly all demands raised by us have been met...Letter (from government with assurances on farmers' demands) has been received. A consensus has been reached, the final decision will be announced tomorrow," Sandhu told reporters after a meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farmers' unions.

Another farmer leader and SKM member said the agitation is likely to be called off on Wednesday as there have been some positive responses from the government's side on the farmers' demands. However, a final decision will be announced after another meeting of SKM on Wednesday.

The SKM, which has been spearheading the agitation, formed a five-member panel on Saturday to hold talks with the government on the pending demands of the protesting farmers, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) of crops, compensation to the kin of the farmers who died during the agitation against three agriculture laws and the withdrawal of cases against the protesters.

