Farmers to vacate Ghazipur border fully by December 15, says Tikait

PTI
PTI, Ghaziabad,
  • Dec 11 2021, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 21:50 ist
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait with others farmers celebrates as they prepare to leave for their homes from the Ghazipur border after the year-long agitation against contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Saturday. Credit: PTI Photo

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said farmers will fully vacate their protest site on the Delhi border here by December 15 as their first group left for Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Meanwhile, farmers here celebrated the repeal of the farm laws by distributing sweets.

Also read: Amarinder Singh welcomes farmers returning from Delhi, hopes Punjab govt fulfils pending commitments

BKU’s national spokesman Rakesh Tikait said the government has scrapped its contentious agriculture laws and agreed to sort out other problems.

A large portion of the Ghazipur border would be vacated on Sunday, though it will be fully vacated by December 15, he said.

Tikait said he will be returning home after seeing off all farmers. 

