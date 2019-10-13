FASTag to be integrated with GST E-Way Bill system

The FASTag and GST E-Way systems will be integrated for the ease of tracking movement of goods vehicles.

The Indian Highways Management Company Ltd (IHMCL) and Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) will sign an MOU for integration of FASTag with GST E-Way Bill system here on Monday.

The GST Council has already accorded ‘in-principle’ approval for this integration.

"The integration of E- Way Bill system with FASTag will help revenue authorities track the movement of vehicles and ensure that they are travelling to the same destination that the transporter or the trader had specified while generating the e-way bill," said an official in the Ministry of Road Transport and highways.

"It has come to our notice that some transporters are doing multiple trips by generating a single e-way bill. Integration of e-way bill with FASTag would help find the location of the vehicle and when and how many times it has crossed NHAI's toll plazas," the official said.

"This would also help in preventing goods and services tax (GST) evasion by unscrupulous traders who take advantage of the loopholes in the supply chain," he said.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has put in place the FASTag system for collection of toll electronically on national highways. FASTag also offers non-stop movement of vehicles through toll plazas.

Unified tolling system :

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari will chair a one day national conference on "One Nation One FASTag" in New Delhi on Monday.

The conference will also see the signing of MoUs with state departments or other agencies for bringing in a unified electronic tolling solution across the country.

This would enable the use of the same FASTag affixed on the windscreen of a vehicle at every toll plaza in the country under the jurisdiction of different states or agencies and other entities. This will help provide seamless services to consumers across the country said the Ministry official.