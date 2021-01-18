FIR against makers of Amazon Prime web series 'Tandav'

FIR against makers of Amazon Prime web series 'Tandav'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 18 2021, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 08:31 ist
Credit: Twitter Photo/@PrimeVideoIN

An FIR has been registered at Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime's India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director of the web series Tandav Ali Abbas Zafar, its producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, according to ANI

Taking cognizance of complaints that Hindu gods and goddesses have been ridiculed in web series Tandav, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Sunday sought an explanation from streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on the issue, sources said.

The development came after BJP MP Manoj Kotak on Sunday said he has written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar seeking a ban on Amazon Prime Video's series Tandav for ridiculing Hindu deities.

Tandav, starring actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Gauhar Khan and Kritika Kamra, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday.

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has created, directed and produced the political drama with Himanshu Kishan Mehra and it is written by Gaurav Solanki, best known for 'Article 15'.

 

Amazon Prime Video
tandav
Uttar Pradesh
DH Entertainment

