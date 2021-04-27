First shipment of UK Covid medical aid arrives in India

First shipment of UK Covid medical aid arrives in India: Govt

AFP
AFP, New Delhi,
  • Apr 27 2021, 09:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 09:28 ist
Credit: Twitter/@MEAIndia

The first shipment of Covid medical supplies from Britain to India, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators, arrived early Tuesday, the foreign ministry said.

Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi tweeted photos of the equipment being unloaded from a German Lufthansa aircraft in New Delhi, calling it "international cooperation at work".

UK
India
COVID-19
Coronavirus

