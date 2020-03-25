5 test positive in Indore; MP cases rise to 14

Five in Indore test positive for coronavirus; MP cases rise to 14

PTI
PTI
  Mar 25 2020
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 10:55 ist
A BMC worker sprays disinfectant in the premises of a residential area to contain the spread of coronavirus during lockdown, in Bhopal. (PTI Photo)

Five persons admitted in different hospitals of Indore have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh to 14, health officials said on Wednesday.

None of the patients in Indore have a history of travel abroad.

The five COVID-19 patients in Indore include a woman from neighbouring Ujjain while others are residents of Indore, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Anusuya Gawli said.

Earlier, six positive coronavirus cases were reported from Jabalpur and one each from Bhopal, Gwalior and Shivpuri.

Meanwhile, curfew has also been imposed in the Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh in view of the coronavirus crisis.

Madhya Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Indore
