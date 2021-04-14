Former election commissioner Krishnamurty passes away

Former election commissioner GVG Krishnamurty passes away

Krishnamurty became the election commissioner in October, 1993

  Apr 14 2021
  • updated: Apr 14 2021, 17:33 ist
His last rites will take place at the Lodhi Road crematorium. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Former election commissioner GVG Krishnamurty died here on Wednesday due to age-related ailments.

According to details shared by his family with the EC, the 86-year-old Krishnamurty passed away around 10 am.

An Indian Legal Service officer, Krishnamurty became the election commissioner in October, 1993.

His last rites will take place this evening at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

