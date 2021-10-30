Former Himachal minister G S Bali passes away

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Oct 30 2021, 09:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2021, 09:22 ist
Bali was born on July 27, 1954, in Kangra. Credit: Facebook/@RaghubirBali

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Gurumukh Singh Bali passed away in New Delhi on Friday night.

He was 67.

A senior Congress leader, Bali breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Friday night, his son Raghubir Singh Bali informed in a Facebook post on Saturday morning.

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri expressed grief on Bali's demise.

In a Facebook post, he said Bali's body would be brought to Himachal Pradesh and kept for 'antim darshans' for the public.

Bali was born on July 27, 1954, in Kangra.

He was elected as MLA from Nagrota Bagwan four times in a row in 1998, 2003, 2007 and 2012 and served as the food supply, transport and technical education minister.

