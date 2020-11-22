Former RLD MLA Mehdi Asgar passes away

  Nov 22 2020
Rashtriya Lok Dal leader and former legislator Mehdi Asgar died here on Saturday night following prolonged illness. He was 85.

According to his son Shehzad Asgar, the former MLA was buried at his native village on Sunday.

He was the MLA from the erstwhile Morna assembly constituency in 1980. Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Aggarwal and BJP MLA Vikram Saini visited the village and paid homage.

