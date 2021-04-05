France condoles death of security personnel in Chhattisgarh

France condoles death of security personnel in C'garh

'Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims and to the injured, for whom we wish a speedy recovery,' French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said

CRPF personnel carry the coffin of a jawan who lost his life in an encounter with Maoists, in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Credit: PTI Phooto

France on Sunday condoled the death of 22 security personnel in a gunbattle with Naxals in the jungles of Chhattisgarh.

"Heartfelt condolences for the losses suffered by the security personnel in #Chhattisgarh. Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims and to the injured, for whom we wish a speedy recovery," French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said on Twitter.

"France stands with India in the fight against terrorism in all its forms," he said.

According to officials, a group of around 400 Maoists, armed with light machine-guns (LMGs), ambushed security forces, killing at least 22 personnel and injuring 30 others in a forest along the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

