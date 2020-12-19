Fraud case: ED gets custody of Amrapali Group official

Fraud case: ED gets custody of Amrapali Group official

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Dec 19 2020, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 22:42 ist
Credit: PTI file photo.

A special Enforcement Directorate court on Saturday granted the central agency a four-day custody of Amrapali Group chief finance officer Chandra Wadhwa for interrogation in a multi-crore fraud case.

The remand period began on Saturday evening.

Special Judge D K Sharma passed the order on an application moved by the central agency.

Enforcement Directorate’s counsel Kuldeep Srivastava told the court that the agency wants to interrogate Wadhwa to know in which companies the group invested the hard-earned money of flat buyers.

The ED also wants to make Wadhwa sit face-to-face with other arrested accused.

The agency’s Lucknow branch had arrested Wadhwa from Delhi on Friday. The Enforcement Directorate is probing allegations of a multi-crore fraud committed by the group.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Enforcement Directorate
Amrapali Group
Fraud

What's Brewing

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single club

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single club

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

Under Kohli, India got both highest, lowest Test scores

Under Kohli, India got both highest, lowest Test scores

 