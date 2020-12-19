Fraud case: ED gets custody of Amrapali Group official

A special Enforcement Directorate court on Saturday granted the central agency a four-day custody of Amrapali Group chief finance officer Chandra Wadhwa for interrogation in a multi-crore fraud case.

The remand period began on Saturday evening.

Special Judge D K Sharma passed the order on an application moved by the central agency.

Enforcement Directorate’s counsel Kuldeep Srivastava told the court that the agency wants to interrogate Wadhwa to know in which companies the group invested the hard-earned money of flat buyers.

The ED also wants to make Wadhwa sit face-to-face with other arrested accused.

The agency’s Lucknow branch had arrested Wadhwa from Delhi on Friday. The Enforcement Directorate is probing allegations of a multi-crore fraud committed by the group.