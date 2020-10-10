From the Newsroom: China amass 60K troops at India's border, says US; Rahul raps Centre over non-bullet proof vehicles for Army

In your evening news brief, From the Newsroom, China has amassed more than 60,000 troops on India's northern border, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre over provision of non-bullet proof vehicles for soldiers; CSK captain Dhoni’s daughter received rape threats after the team lost a match to KKR.

Hi, this is Varsha Gowda and you are listening to From The Newsroom, your daily evening news catch up show from Deccan Herald.

Here are the top stories of the day, October 8, 2020:

(Transition)

China has amassed more than 60,000 troops on India's northern border, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said as he hit out at Beijing for its "bad behaviour" and the threats it poses to the Quad countries.

The foreign ministers from the Indo-Pacific nations known as the Quad group - the US, Japan, India and Australia - met in Tokyo on Tuesday in what was their first in-person talks since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over provision of non-bullet proof vehicles for soldiers, while spending Rs 8,400 crore to procure aircraft for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Is this justice?" he asked on Twitter along with a video of a purported conversation between soldiers being transported in non-bullet proof vehicles.

"Our jawans are being sent in non-bullet proof trucks to get martyred and a Rs 8,400 crore-aircraft is brought for the PM! Is this justice," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Despite summons, Republic TV's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) did not appear before the Mumbai police today to record his statement in connection with the TRP manipulation racket, saying the channel has approached the Supreme Court in the case, a senior official said.

Shiva Subramaniyam Sundaram, the channel's CFO, against whom summons had been issued on Friday, also requested the police not to record his statement saying the top court's hearing is scheduled within a week, the official said.

After Chennai Super Kings lost a match to Kolkata Knight Riders, many fans were disappointed and they took to social media to troll Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his poor performance. Trolling players is a common reaction from so-called "fans" when their favourite team loses a match but this time it has left social media users both shocked and disgusted as rape threats were given to Dhoni's five-year-old daughter, Ziva.

The Centre has issued a fresh advisory to states on safety of women and how to deal with crime against them and said any failure of police to adhere to laid down rules does not augur well for the delivery of justice.

The detailed three-page advisory of the Union Home Ministry came days after the alleged gangrape and murder of a women at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh sparked nationwide outrage.

That is it today, From the Newsroom. Tune in tomorrow morning for our feature show, The Lead.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there! Also, rate and review us on Apple Podcasts. Do rate and review us.

If you liked this show, please share this podcast with your friends, family and on social media.

For latest news and top stories of the day, log on to www.deccanherald.com or visit the Deccan Herald app.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel at t.me/deccanheraldnews