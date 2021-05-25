From the Newsroom: Cong vs BJP rivalry heats up over 'toolkit' case

In your evening news brief, Ocugen submits ‘Master File’ to US FDA; US Secretary of State Antony Blinken begins a Middle East visit in Israel and Congress vs BJP rivalry heats up over an alleged 'toolkit' on Twitter.

From The Newsroom

Here is the top news of May 25, 2021:

As the Congress vs BJP rivalry heats up over an alleged 'toolkit' on Twitter, it has come to light the Delhi Police issued a notice to Congress leaders Rajeev Gowda and Rohan Gupta in the toolkit row. The notice was issued on May 21 and the Congress replied to the Police on May 22 saying an FIR has been filed in Chhattisgarh and they are moving ahead with that case.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala wrote to Twitter with the tweets and names of Ministers who shared this puported 'toolkit' saying that various Union Ministers in the Modi government have used the forged documents to "to gain undue and wrongful political advantage by spreading potentially dangerous, false and fabricated material through their Twitter handles, against the Indian National Congress and its leaders."

Ocugen, Bharat Biotech's American partner for Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, has submitted a "Master File" to the US Food and Drug Administration prior to seeking an emergency use authorisation in that country.

"The company is currently evaluating the clinical and regulatory path for Covaxin in the United States including obtaining Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Also, eventually biologic license application (BLA) approval in the United States, as well as the company's commercialization strategy, if authorized or approved," Ocugen has said in a recent regulatory filing.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a Middle East visit in Israel on Tuesday, seeking to bolster its ceasefire with Gaza's ruling Hamas group and help speed humanitarian aid to the devastated Palestinian enclave.

In tandem with Blinken's mission, Israeli authorities said they were allowing fuel, medicine and food earmarked for Gaza's private sector to enter the territory for the first time since 11 days of cross-border hostilities ended on May 10.

Source: DHNS/PTI/Reuters