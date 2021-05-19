From the Newsroom: Karnataka govt announces Rs 1,250 crore Covid-19 relief package

In your evening news brief, Karnataka govt announces financial assistance worth Rs 1,250 crore for those affected by the Covid-19 lockdown; Karnataka sets goal to vaccinate all those eligible in the state by November end and plea filed in the Supreme Court seeking details about the current status of the PM Cares Fund.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced Wednesday financial assistance worth Rs 1,250 crore for those affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

Under the package, floriculturists, fruits and vegetable growers who suffered losses will receive a compensation of Rs 10,000, amounting to a total of Rs 82.73 crore. This will cover around 95,000 farmers.

Auto, taxi and maxicab drivers will receive a one-time compensation of Rs 3,000 amounting to around Rs 63-65 crore. Construction workers registered under Karnataka Building And Other Construction Workers Welfare Board will also receive the same amount, and cost Rs 494 crore to the state exchequer.

Employees in the unorganised sector such as barbers, tailors, mechanics, cobblers, rag pickers and others will receive Rs 2,000 each. As many as 3.05 lakh beneficiaries will receive Rs 61 crore, Yediyurappa said.

The Karnataka government has set a goal to vaccinate all those eligible in the state by November end, against coronavirus.

“Our major objective is to vaccinate all by October end or November end. All our efforts are in the direction of vaccinating every citizen by the end of the year," Health Minister K Sudhakar said.

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking details about the current status of the PM Cares Fund, allocation made through it for Covid-19 relief and other projects and its links with the Union Government

An activist, Saket Gokhale filed an intervention application before court in connection with the Suo Motu case on essential supplies to Covid-19.

He contended that the PM Cares Fund is a non-governmental stakeholder, which was closely involved in decisions and projects related to the distribution and supplies of essentials in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Source: DHNS/ PTI