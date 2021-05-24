From the Newsroom: On-site vaccine registration enabled for age group 18-44

In your evening news brief, on-site registration enabled for the 18-44 years age group on the CoWin; WHO chief calls for global effort to ensure 10 per cent of every country is vaccinated by September and Delhi Police say their special cell has sent a notice to Twitter in connection with a probe on the ‘Toolkit as manipulation media' matter.

Hi, this is Ahmed Shariff and you are listening to, From The Newsroom — your daily evening news catch up show from Deccan Herald.

Here is the top news of May 24, 2021:

On-site registration and appointment have now been enabled for the 18-44 years age group on the CoWin platform for Covid-19 vaccinations, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

However, this feature is being enabled only for government Covid-19 Vaccination Centers (CVCs) at present, it said. This feature will not be available for private CVCs and they will have to publish their vaccination schedules exclusively with slots for online appointments. This feature will be used only upon decision of respective states and UT governments.

The WHO chief on Monday called for a huge global effort to ensure that 10 per cent of the population in every country is vaccinated against Covid-19 by September.

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a "massive push to vaccinate at least 10 per cent of the population of every country by September", in a speech at the opening of the UN health agency's main annual assembly.

Delhi Police on Monday said that their special cell has sent a notice to Twitter in connection with a probe on the ‘Toolkit as manipulation media' matter. Recently, the Centre had objected to Twitter using the “Manipulated Media” tag for national spokesperson Sambit Patra's tweets on the 'toolkit' allegedly used by Congress to defame the Modi government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in its strongly worded communication asked Twitter to remove the ''Manipulated Media'' tag as the matter was pending before law enforcement agency. The government also asked Twitter not to interfere in the investigation process.

Source: DHNS/PTI/AFP