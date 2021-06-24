From the Newsroom: PM Modi meets senior leaders from J&K

In your evening news update, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior leaders from Jammu and Kashmir; Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announces the world's cheapest smartphone, JioPhone Next and Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah asks MLAs not to project him as the Chief Ministerial face for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the first such meeting since the bifurcation of the state into two union territories and the scrapping of Article 370 that granted the erstwhile state a special status.

Leaders of eight political parties from J&K, several of whom were detained for months since the bifurcation of the state in August 2019 drove down to Modi’s 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence for the free-wheeling discussion. Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha were also present.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Google and Reliance Jio have jointly developed the world's cheapest smartphone in India, JioPhone Next.

At the virtual general meeting, Ambani stated that the smartphone is in pursuit to make India '2G mukt'. The phone will be available from Ganesh Chathurthi on September 10th. However, he did not reveal a specific price for the product.

Ambani said, the phone "will be powered by an optimised version of the Android OS, developed by the Mountain View-based software conglomerate and Jio. The phone will have cutting-edge features."

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday asked MLAs not to project him as the Chief Ministerial face for the 2023 Assembly polls, amid widening fissures within the party on the issue, that has triggered a game of oneupmanship between him and state unit president DK Shivakumar.

Siddaramaiah's statement came amid a growing list of MLAs who openly favoured him as the CM face despite diktat from the party leadership, which has irked Shivakumar, who is also nursing Chief Ministerial ambitions.

