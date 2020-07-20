From the Newsroom: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi

From the Newsroom: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Narendra Modi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 20 2020, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 18:28 ist

In today’s episode, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again trains his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Supreme Court asks Uttar Pradesh government to consider having a former apex court judge and a retired police officer in the inquiry committee probing the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey, and 84 people killed in Assam floods.

Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!

Catch our feature show, The Lead, Monday to Friday at 7 am, and our evening news catch-up show From the Newsroom every day at 6 pm.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Podcast
Rahul Gandhi
Narendra Modi
Assam
floods
Death
Vikas Dubey
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Fears of HIV spike in Jamaica as Covid-19 hits efforts

Fears of HIV spike in Jamaica as Covid-19 hits efforts

The Lead: Kunal Basu on his writing process

The Lead: Kunal Basu on his writing process

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

 