From the Newsroom: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Narendra Modi

In today’s episode, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again trains his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Supreme Court asks Uttar Pradesh government to consider having a former apex court judge and a retired police officer in the inquiry committee probing the encounter of gangster Vikas Dubey, and 84 people killed in Assam floods.

