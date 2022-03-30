FSSAI writes to NCERT to inculcate modules on food, nutrition in curriculum

In a bid to make children more aware of nutrition and easting healthy, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) wrote to the National Council of Educational Research (NCERT) directing it to provide more information related to food safety and nutrition.

According to a report in Mint, the move came after the FSSAI reviewed textbooks for schools and found a need to modify curriculum to include sections on food safety.

"We want children in every class to get the appropriate information on healthy food and safety because children have the ability to transform society. Therefore, we have reached out to NCERT with our recommendation to add more information of healthy food eating habits," an FSSAI official told the publication.

"Given that childhood dietary behaviours track into adulthood and food preferences are often formed during the school years, cultivating healthy food choices in school age children via age- appropriate interventions is essential," the FSSAI's communication said.

NCERT Director, Prof Dinesh Saklani said the education body had received FSSAI's suggestions.

"We will keep FSSAI’s suggestions in mind whenever our new books appear in future," he said.

