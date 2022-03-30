FSSAI writes to NCERT to inculcate modules on nutrition

FSSAI writes to NCERT to inculcate modules on food, nutrition in curriculum

We want children to get the appropriate information on healthy food and safety because children have the ability to transform society, FSSAI said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 30 2022, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 05:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a bid to make children more aware of nutrition and easting healthy, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) wrote to the National Council of Educational Research (NCERT) directing it to provide more information related to food safety and nutrition.

According to a report in Mint, the move came after the FSSAI reviewed textbooks for schools and found a need to modify curriculum to include sections on food safety.

"We want children in every class to get the appropriate information on healthy food and safety because children have the ability to transform society. Therefore, we have reached out to NCERT with our recommendation to add more information of healthy food eating habits," an FSSAI  official told the publication.

"Given that childhood dietary behaviours track into adulthood and food preferences are often formed during the school years, cultivating healthy food choices in school age children via age- appropriate interventions is essential," the FSSAI's communication said.

NCERT Director, Prof Dinesh Saklani said the education body had received FSSAI's suggestions.

"We will keep FSSAI’s suggestions in mind whenever our new books appear in future," he said.

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

FSSAI
Food
Nutrition
NCERT
Education

Related videos

What's Brewing

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

 