Fuel prices hiked for fourth straight day; Petrol to cost 40 paise more per litre, diesel 45 paise

  • Jun 10 2020, 09:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2020, 09:58 ist
Petrol price on Wednesday was hiked by 40 paise per litre and diesel by 45 paise, the fourth straight daily increase in rates after oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 73.40 per litre from Rs 73, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 71.62 a litre from Rs 71.17, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

On Tuesday petrol price was hiked by 54 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise a litre, which was the third straight daily increase in rates after oil PSUs ended an 82-day hiatus in rate revision.

Oil companies had on Sunday restarted revising prices in line with costs, after ending an 82-day hiatus.

In four hikes, the petrol price has gone up by Rs 2.14 per litre and diesel by Rs 2.23. 

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

 

