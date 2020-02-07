Furnish proof of father's origin, residence or leave India, says BJP lawmaker

Barely a few days after a senior Uttar Pradesh police officials asked the anti-CAA protesters to go to Pakistan, a senior BJP lawmaker said that those failing to furnish the proof of their father's origin and residence would have to leave the country.

"Where do you come from?.....What is your father's original residence?..You (read Muslims) will have to leave the country if you fail to show the proof," BJP legislator Rajkumar Sahyogi said.

Addressing party workers in Aligarh, about 400 kilometres from here, on Thursday, the lawmaker also said that possession of Aadhar card would not be considered to be proof of origin.

"Some people have been trying to get Aadhar cards thinking that they will help them in securing citizenship of the country....it will not happen," he said.

The MLA said that NRC (National Register of Citizens) would soon be launched in the country.

Senior BJP leaders here refused to comment on the lawmaker's remarks. "It may be his personal views," said a senior UP BJP leader while speaking to DH here on Friday.

BJP leaders have been holding meetings in different parts of the country as part of their outreach program to garner support for the CAA.

Barely a few days ago, a senior police official had asked the anti-CAA protesters in Bijnore district to go to Pakistan. "You (protesters) eat here (India) but praise Pakistan....you should go there," the official told a group of protesters.