Future is bright for India-Australia ties: PM Narendra Modi

PTI
New Delhi,
  • Jun 04 2020, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 11:51 ist

India-Australia ties have always been close, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said ahead of his first-ever virtual summit with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Thursday.

"Glad to be joining the first India-Australia Virtual Summit with you, PM @ScottMorrisonMP. India-Australia ties have always been close," Modi wrote on Twitter.

"As vibrant democracies, from Commonwealth to cricket to even cuisine, our people-to-people relations are strong and the future is bright," he said.

Modi was responding to a tweet by Prime Minister Morrison, who said he is looking forward to catching up with his Indian counterpart for the virtual summit.

The two leaders are likely to review the broad framework of bilateral strategic ties and explore ways to expand cooperation in areas of trade and defense.

The two countries are also expected to finalise a landmark agreement for reciprocal access to military bases for logistics support in the summit besides sealing a number of other pacts.

