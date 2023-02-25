Gang of looters posing as escorts busted; three held

Gang involved in looting people in garb of providing escort services busted; 3 held

A mobile phone and Rs 2,500 cash were recovered from their possession, police said

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 25 2023, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 22:00 ist
The arrested trio, including a woman, was produced before a city court on Saturday which remanded them into two-day police custody. Credit: iStock Images

The Gurugram police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang involved in looting people in the garb of providing escort services with the arrest of three people.

A mobile phone and Rs 2,500 cash were recovered from their possession, police said.

The arrested trio, including a woman, was produced before a city court on Saturday which remanded them into two-day police custody.

According to police, the accused Pradeep alias Prince (22), Neeraj (21) and Isha alias Chinky (22) operated the escort services through a mobile application. The accused had been active in the Delhi-NCR area for about a year, they said.

The gang had recently robbed a 17-year-old boy who had contacted them through the app. The gang members allegedly reached the boy's place in Badshahpur area and looted him of cash worth Rs 4,500 and other valuables, police said.

The matter came to light after the boy's father filed a complaint at the Badshahpur police station on February 22 and the investigation was assigned to Crime Unit, Sector 39.

A team of the Crime Unit led by In-charge Inspector Pankaj Kumar held the accused Friday night, a police officer said.

"The gang used to call the customers to their place or go to the venue of the latter's choice, and later looted them. Apart from the incident in Badshahpur area, the gang members have confessed to many other incidents. The leader of the gang is currently lodged in jail. We are conducting raids to nab the other members of the gang," ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

gurugram
India News
Crime

What's Brewing

Deep quakes could be employed to study earth's mantle

Deep quakes could be employed to study earth's mantle

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

A look at top contenders at the Berlinale

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

US billionaire Thomas H Lee shoots self in the head

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

First blizzard in a generation pounds California

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

In a first, Kerala deploys robotic sewer scavengers

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

The ABC of K: A movie buff’s guide to a global rage

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Whackyverse | Faux pas

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

Mergers and acquisitions among galaxies

End this war, Mr Putin

End this war, Mr Putin

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

Who is Amritpal Singh and what is happening in Punjab?

 