'Garbha Sanskar': RSS body to encourage women to read Gita, Ramayana for birth of 'sanskari, deshbhakt' babies

An RSS-affiliated body said it will launch 'Garbha Sanskar' campaign on Sunday under which pregnant women would be encouraged to read religious texts such as the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana, chant Sanskrit mantras and practise yoga so that "sanskari and deshbhakt" babies are born.

"The 'Garbha Sanskar' programme has been developed with a holistic and scientific approach towards pregnancy, right from the conception to delivery to ensures babies learn sanskar (culture and values) in womb. The process will continue till they attain the age of two," a Samvardhinee Nyas functionary told PTI on Saturday.

The programme will be implemented across the country by doctors associated with the Samvardhinee Nyas wing of Rashtra Sevika Sangh, a women's organisation that parallels the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological fountainhead.

Expectant mothers and their families will be guided on various aspects of having a good child including taking healthy food, providing good surroundings and atmosphere, the Nyas functionary said.

"For this, we have divided the country into five regions and each will have a team of 10 doctors who will implement the programme. Each of these doctors will start by taking up 20 cases of pregnancy in their respective regions," the Samvardhinee Nyas functionary told PTI.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and other dignitaries will be present during the virtual launch event, she added.

An eight-member central team of the Nyas has been formed to guide and oversee the implementation of the Garbha Sanskar programme. The central team comprises ayurvedic, homeopathy and allopathy doctors and a "subject expert", she added.

"Every child taking birth, be it a boy or a girl, should come with good sanskar, good thoughts and be a deshbhakt (patriot). Our future generations should come to this world and grow up with a sense of service, values and culture, respect for women," another senior functionary of the Nyas said.

Samvardhinee Nyas is confident that the 'Garbha Sanskar' programme will play a significant role in 'Bharat Nirman', she added.

Under the programme, the Nyas functionary said, the pregnant women will be encouraged to chant some mantras in Sanskrit and read the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana and other religious scriptures.

"Chanting of Sanskrit mantras and the reading of the Bhagavad Gita by parents can have a profound impact on the development and growth of the babies' brain in the womb which will continue after their birth. Positive vibrations reach to the baby in womb with chanting of Sanskrit shlokas," she told PTI.

Under the programme, parents will be guided to have communication with the baby in womb, she said

"After four months in the womb, the baby starts listening. It has been proven by science. So parents will talk to the baby in the womb at a certain time, tell the baby about family members, Bharat, the state they live in and stories of India's great personalities," she added.

Pregnant women will also be provided with lessons on yoga so that they have "a normal delivery", she added.