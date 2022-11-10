Gehlot seeks suggestions from people for next budget

Gehlot seeks suggestions from people for next budget

He said that youths are the basis of progress of the country and the state

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 10 2022, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 15:13 ist
Ashok Gehlot. Credit: PTI Photo

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday sought suggestions from the common people for the next year's budget, which he said will be dedicated to the youth.

Gehlot also holds the finance portfolio.

"It has been decided to dedicate the budget of the upcoming financial year 2023-24 to the youth. Your suggestions are important to us in budget creation. For the last budget also, about 45,000 suggestions were received. All your suggestions are invited. Suggestions can be sent till December 31," the chief minister tweeted

He said that youths are the basis of progress of the country and the state.

"With the creative thinking, energy and ability of youth, new dimensions can be given to the development of the country. Rajasthan government is taking historic decisions for quality education, skill development and employment of youth," Gehlot said.

He said that decisions like Mukhyamantri Sambal Yojana, DigiFest, Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympics, Rajiv Gandhi Center for Advanced Technology, Rajiv Gandhi Scholarship for Academic Excellence are big steps in this direction.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot
India News

What's Brewing

What makes a great music documentary?

What makes a great music documentary?

Schumacher's F1 car sells for record $15 million

Schumacher's F1 car sells for record $15 million

No 'safe' haven for women journalists

No 'safe' haven for women journalists

Breast cancer: A closer look at the urban-rural divide

Breast cancer: A closer look at the urban-rural divide

Who’s driving climate change?

Who’s driving climate change?

 