Irreparable loss to Army: Rajnath on CDS Rawat's death

Gen Rawat's untimely death irreparable loss to armed forces, country: Rajnath Singh

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 08 2021, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 19:51 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Expressing deep anguish over Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat's death in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said his untimely demise is an irreparable loss to the armed forces and the country.

Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other people on board an Indian Air Force helicopter died in a crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said.

"Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu," Singh tweeted.

"His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our armed forces and the country," the defence minister said.

Singh said General Rawat had served the country with exceptional courage and diligence.

"As the first Chief of Defence Staff he had prepared plans for jointness of our armed forces," he said.

"My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Praying for the speedy recovery of Gp Capt Varun Singh, who is currently under treatment at the Military Hospital, Wellington," Singh said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rajnath Singh
India News
Bipin Rawat
Tamil Nadu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income

India among most unequal nations; 1% hold 22% income

B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream

B'luru: Death by speeding car shatters migrant's dream

 