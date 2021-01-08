Georgian Ambassador meets Maharashtra Governor; seeks India’s cooperation in providing Covid-19 vaccine

Georgia has sought India’s help in its vaccination programme.

The Ambassador of Georgia to India Archil Dzuliashvili on Friday formally sought the cooperation of India in providing the Covid-19 vaccine to his country.

Stating that Georgia has over 5,000 cases of Covid-19, he said like many other countries, Dzuliashvili is also expecting India to make available the vaccine to Georgia.

The Ambassador was speaking to the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Stating that Georgia is a small yet vibrant country with ancient civilization, the Ambassador said the country is keen to enhance no business and trade cooperation with India, especially in the fields of Ports, Clean energy and culture. Stating that many Indian companies are already working in Georgia, he said that Indian students in large numbers are pursuing medical studies in Georgia.

He further added that Georgia has become a favourite destination with Bollywood filmmakers with many new films being shot at its locations.

Welcoming the Georgian Ambassador to Maharashtra, Governor Koshyari said there is scope for enhancing relations in Ports, manufacturing and culture.

The Honorary Consul of Georgia in Mumbai Satinder Singh Ahuja was also present.