‘Ghoulish epicaricacy’: Shashi Tharoor’s take on Aryan Khan’s arrest

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday spoke out in support of Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case.

Also read: NCB arrests 2 more persons in cruise ship drug case

In light of the attention surrounding the arrest of Aryan Khan, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said he is "repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy" of those who are "witch-hunting" Shah Rukh Khan, and called for empathy towards the star’s family's situation.

I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven’t ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son’s arrest. Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old’s face in it. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 4, 2021

For the uninitiated, ghoulish means resembling or characteristic of a ghoul and epicaricacy means to derive pleasure from the misfortune of another.

While Shashi Tharoor came forward to support Shah Rukh and his son, Twitterati were more concerned about Shashi’s remarkable vocabulary and what ‘ghoulish epicaricacy’ meant.

Dictionary please. — roasters (@reven_heart) October 4, 2021

Is epicaricacy same as schadenfraude!.. I overlooked your lament just to learn one more word. — dheeraj mohan (@dheeraj99mohan) October 4, 2021

Where is my dictionary 👼 — Deepak (@deepeee20) October 4, 2021

Sir, sometimes the words you use are enough to make a person delirious :) — Souvik Basu (@souvik130185) October 4, 2021

All good but what actually does "ghoulish epicaricacy" mean? — Shivansh (@Shivansh747) October 4, 2021

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs from the cruise ship. The NCB on Monday claimed before a city court that "shocking and incriminating" material were recovered in WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan and two others arrested in connection with the case showed international drug trafficking.

Check out latest DH videos here: