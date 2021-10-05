‘Ghoulish epicaricacy’: Tharoor on Aryan's arrest

‘Ghoulish epicaricacy’: Shashi Tharoor’s take on Aryan Khan’s arrest

11 people have been arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs from the cruise ship

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 05 2021, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2021, 16:47 ist
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday spoke out in support of Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case.

In light of the attention surrounding the arrest of Aryan Khan, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said he is "repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy" of those who are "witch-hunting" Shah Rukh Khan, and called for empathy towards the star’s family's situation.

For the uninitiated, ghoulish means resembling or characteristic of a ghoul and epicaricacy means to derive pleasure from the misfortune of another.

While Shashi Tharoor came forward to support Shah Rukh and his son, Twitterati were more concerned about Shashi’s remarkable vocabulary and what ‘ghoulish epicaricacy’ meant. 

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs from the cruise ship. The NCB on Monday claimed before a city court that "shocking and incriminating" material were recovered in WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan and two others arrested in connection with the case showed international drug trafficking.

