Global Hunger Index: India's ranking slips to 107 of 121 countries

Global Hunger Index: India ranked 107 of 121 nations

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 15 2022, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 11:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

India's ranking slipped in the 2022 Global Hunger Index with the nation being ranked 107th out of 121 countries.

The report, prepared jointly by Irish aid agency Concern Worldwide and German organisation Welt Hunger Hilfe, scored India of 29.1, terming the level of hunger "serious".

In 2021, GHI had ranked India 101st out of 116 countries. In 2020, India was ranked 94th out of 107 countries.

Last year, the Centre had slammed the GHI report, saying the index's methodology was unscientific, "devoid of ground reality and facts and suffers from serious methodological issues".

More to follow...

