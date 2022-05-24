Goa may host week-long EDM festival to rival Sunburn: Tourism Minister

Accusing the organisers of the popular Sunburn Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival of taking the Goa government for granted, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Tuesday said that the state government would organise its own EDM festival in December.
Stating that the government was planning a week-long musical event, Khaunte said that Goa had built its own identity in the sphere and there was no reason why the state government should not host such a festival on a mammoth scale.
"If we are able to create a festival in December at the same time, which will be having a different flavor on the same lines, then why not?" the Tourism Minister told reporters.
"If Goa can create its own identity, then why not the festival of Goa?” he added.
For more than a decade now, the Sunburn EDM festival has been one of the most sought after music events held in Goa, attracting thousands of contemporary music lovers from Indian cities, especially Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It is an event which also lends to the New Year festivities which Goa is popular for.
The promoters of the event have already announced that the festival would be held in Goa this year too. But Khaunte claims that the organisers appear to be taking the state government for granted.
"Sunburn should first understand that they need to take permission from the Goa government and then think about posting advertisements..." Khaunte said.
"We are visualising getting our own festival during that particular time. We have plans to start it, hence, Sunburn may not find the space,” he further said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Managing diabetes in pregnancy
BBC apologises to fans for 'Man Utd are rubbish' gaffe
You can now travel back in time on Google Street View
Five evergreen Korean actors in their 40s
Indians who made it to Time's 100 most influential list
The era of borderless data is ending
Mulberry to mudde: Ramanagara's tourism lane for SHGs
K for Cannes: South Korean entries entice film fest
At Hampi, stories aplenty, but which one to believe?