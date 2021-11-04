Goa ushers in Diwali festivities, CM greets citizens

Goa ushers in Diwali festivities, CM greets citizens

In his greetings to people, the CM also wished for the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, hope over despair and knowledge over ignorance

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Nov 04 2021, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 13:02 ist

Goa ushered in the Diwali festivities with the burning of giant effigies of mythological demon king Narakasur in the wee hours of Thursday and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant conveyed his greetings to citizens, wishing happiness and prosperity to everyone.

"This is the festival to remember that light triumphs over darkness and good triumphs over evil. Same way, we are gradually emerging stronger from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic through vaccination," Sawant said in a message issued on Wednesday evening.

Also Read | Your bravery adds colour to festival of lights, PM Modi tells soldiers in Nowshera

Youths dressed as Lord Krishna burnt the effigies of Narakasura at several places in Goa. Markets across the coastal state were abuzz with activities since Wednesday evening. State traffic police had laid out different plans to manage vehicular movement to avoid congestion, but various roads in the capital city Panaji and elsewhere were crowded as hundreds of people were seen arriving at a civic-run market here.

CM Sawant in his message said, “Diwali festival is celebrated to commemorate the return of Shri Ram, the lord of virtue, to his kingdom after 14 years of exile. Diwali is a festival that illuminates people's minds and hearts with the spirit of oneness. May the festival of lights bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all."

In his greetings to people, the CM also wished for the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, hope over despair and knowledge over ignorance.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pramod Sawant
Goa
India News
Diwali

Related videos

What's Brewing

Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?

Will 'Annaatthe' set the cash registers ringing?

DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'

DH Toon | 'Happy Diwali from Modi govt'

Older HPV vaccine cuts cervical cancer rate up to 87%

Older HPV vaccine cuts cervical cancer rate up to 87%

How much does a baleen whale eat?

How much does a baleen whale eat?

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

Meet the small-nation, carbon-negative club

 