Gogoi a popular leader, veteran administrator: PM Modi

Gogoi a popular leader, veteran administrator: PM Modi

Gogoi died in Guwahati on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-Covid-19 complications

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 23 2020, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 19:39 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI

Expressing his anguish at the death of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described him as a popular leader and veteran administrator who had years of political experience in Assam as well as at the Centre.

Gogoi died in Guwahati on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-Covid-19 complications, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He was 84 and is survived by wife Dolly, daughter Chandrima and son Gaurav, a Lok Sabha MP from Congress.

Modi tweeted, "Sri Tarun Gogoi Ji was a popular leader and a veteran administrator, who had years of political experience in Assam as well as the Centre. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti." 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Assam
Tarun Gogoi
Narendra Modi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Himanta Biswa Sarma

What's Brewing

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Pandemic inflames violence against women

Pandemic inflames violence against women

Mars may have had ancient megafloods

Mars may have had ancient megafloods

Straight roads kill more people than curved ones

Straight roads kill more people than curved ones

 