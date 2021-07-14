Good news for central govt employees! Dearness Allowance hiked to 28%

The Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central government employees and pensioners has been increased from 17 per cent to 28 per cent, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.
This will be applicable from July 1, 2021.
More to follow...
