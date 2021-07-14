Good news for central govt employees! Dearness Allowance hiked to 28%

Dearness Allowance for central govt staff hiked to 28%

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 14 2021, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 15:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central government employees and pensioners has been increased from 17 per cent to 28 per cent, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday. 

This will be applicable from July 1, 2021. 

More to follow...

Anurag Thakur
Dearness Allowance

