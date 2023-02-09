Google engineer develops Bhagavad Gita-based 'GitaGPT' to answer life's queries

It's the age of chatbots it seems. A Google India software developer, Sukuru Sai Vineet has created Gita GPT, a GPT-3-powered programme that uses the wordings of the Bhagavad Gita to provide solutions to one's life's questions, a report in the Economic Times said.

After OpenAI introduced the ChatGPT AI chatbot, companies like Microsoft and Google also jumped onto the chatbot bandwagon with their own AI chatbot. Not just tech companies raking in the millions who want a slice of the chabtbot, but small startups and individuals are also coming up with innovative AI chatbots. One among them is Vineet's GPT-3 powered programme, GitaGPT.

The 'GitaGPT' responds to queries on questions about life and life's solutions by studying the Bhagavad Gita. "With Gita GPT, you can gain insight and clarity into your life's decisions in an easy, interactive way," the message on the platform reads.

What if you could talk to the Bhagvad Gita? To Lord Krishna himself?https://t.co/v6svUZ3PWV the holy Song of God, now in your palms. Welcome to the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/VVMEWEgzzZ — Vineet (@SaiVineet2) January 28, 2023

The Gita GPT analyses the Bhagavad Gita lectures according to its user's exact inquiries and then answers questions. Vineet shared an example of how the chatbot works, with a question 'what is the meaning of life', to which the bot replies that "the meaning of life is to strive for liberation from old age and death". The Gita GPT can offer advice on specific situations, like dealing with grief or discovering one's purpose.

With its intelligent and witty answers to queries, ChatGPT became the talk of the town and some market analysts even went on to say that it may one day replace the Google search engine.

Google has also announced a new and improved LaMDA-based chatbot, Bard. “Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. Bard can be an outlet for creativity and a launchpad for curiosity,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also announced recently that the new Bing search engine integrated with a ChatGPT-like feature called "chat" will give a tough fight to Google’s AI Chabot Bard.