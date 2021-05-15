Govt, public became negligent after 1st wave: RSS chief

Government, administration, public - all dropped guard after first Covid-19 wave, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

The RSS chief said that this is not an appropriate time to point fingers and all should avoid making irrational remarks

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Credit: PTI File Photo

After the first wave of Covid-19, the government, administration and public dropped their guard which led to the current situation, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday and urged people to stay positive and proactive to fight the pandemic.

Addressing a lecture series ‘Positivity Unlimited’, Bhagwat said the country should stay united and work as a team in these testing times, instead of pointing fingers at each other.

"We are facing this situation because, whether it was the government, administration or public, everyone dropped their guard after the first wave despite indications from doctors,” he said.

Bhagwat said there is talk of a third wave. But, “we will not be scared. We shall stand like a rock.”

“We have to stay positive and take precautions to keep ourselves Covid negative in the present situation,” he said.

The RSS chief said that this is not an appropriate time to point fingers and all should avoid making irrational remarks.

Citing England’s situation in World War II when everything seemed going against it, Bhagwat said a quote was written on the then prime minister Winston Churchill’s desk which read, "There is no pessimism in this office. We are not interested in the possibilities of defeat. They don't exist".

Similarly, he said, in this situation “we can’t give up on courage. We need to also have steely resolve.” 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Mohan Bhagwat
RSS

