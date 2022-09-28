Govt appoints Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (Rtd) as Chief of Defense Staff

Lt General Anil Chauhan (retd) was on Wednesday appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff, more than nine months after the post fell vacant following the death of Gen Bipin Rawat.
The defence ministry issued a statement announcing the appointment of Lt Gen Chauhan.
"The Government has decided to appoint Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who shall also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders," it said.
In a career spanning over nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists
Malala's production firm unveils first slate with Apple
'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Tharoor
Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings
Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination
ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh