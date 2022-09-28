Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (Rtd) will be India's next CDS

Govt appoints Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (Rtd) as Chief of Defense Staff

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 28 2022, 18:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 19:25 ist

Lt General Anil Chauhan (retd) was on Wednesday appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff, more than nine months after the post fell vacant following the death of Gen Bipin Rawat.

The defence ministry issued a statement announcing the appointment of Lt Gen Chauhan.

"The Government has decided to appoint Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) who shall also function as Secretary to Government of India, Department of Military Affairs with effect from the date of his assumption of charge and until further orders," it said.

In a career spanning over nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India. 

