New registration regime for vehicles to ease relocation

Govt brings new 'BH' registration series for personal vehicles to ensure seamless transfer across states

This scheme will facilitate free movement of personal vehicles across states/union territories of India upon relocation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 28 2021, 13:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 14:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

To ensure seamless transfer of personal vehicles across states, the road transport ministry has come up with a new registration mark for new vehicles - Bharat Series (BH-series).

In this regard, the government has notified a new vehicle registration regime that will free vehicle owners from re-registration process when they shift from one state/union territory to another.

"This vehicle registration facility under 'Bharat series (BH-series)' will be available on voluntary basis to defense personnel, employees of central government/ state government/ central/ state public sector undertakings and private sector companies/organisations, which have their offices in four or more states/union territories," the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said in a statement.

This scheme, it said, will facilitate free movement of personal vehicles across states/union territories of India upon relocation.

The statement further said that an IT-based solution for vehicle registration is one such effort as "one of the pain points in the vehicle registration process that needed attention was re-registration of a vehicle while moving to another state".        

The MORTH through a "notification dated 26th August 2021, has introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles i.e. 'Bharat series (BH-series)'. A vehicle bearing this registration mark shall not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one state to another," the statement further explained.

Currently, a person is allowed to keep vehicle for a maximum of 12 months in any state other than the state where it is registered. The owners has to get such vehicles re-registered before the expiry of 12 months.

The new rule aims to centralise the system of re-registration of vehicles when relocating between states an easier process.

