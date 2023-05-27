India to be 4th largest economy in two years: Vaishnaw

Govt policies led to transformation; India to be 4th largest economy globally within 2 yrs: Vaishnaw

India is being seen as a bright spot globally and the world is placing its confidence in India, Vaishnaw said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 27 2023, 15:23 ist
  • updated: May 27 2023, 15:23 ist
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks during the inaugural session of National Conclave on 9 years of NDA government. Credit: PTI Photo

Enabling policies and grassroot initiatives of Modi-led government have led to social and economic transformation of the country since 2014, and the nation is all set to become the fourth largest economy in world within two years, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

India is being seen as a bright spot globally and the world is placing its confidence in India, Vaishnaw said, urging people to continue posing their faith in the decisive leadership that will take the nation to new highs by 2047.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government came to power in 2014, India moved up from tenth rank to the fifth, Vaishnaw said, adding within two years India will be fourth largest economy in world.

Read | 5th largest economy? Yes, but also a most unequal one

"Within six years, India will be the third largest economy in world," Vaishnaw said highlighting the speed of progress and economic growth under the government, which is driven by determination and can-do attitude.

Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, IT and Communications, was speaking at a conclave on nine years of the Modi government.

Highlighting the government's various schemes and initiatives that have empowered people and transformed lives, Vaishnaw told the audience: "Your future is being build in today's India. By 2047, you will live in developed country...when you take decisions, India will be among the top most economies."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Ashwini Vaishnaw
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

LGBTQ+ Russians seek to escape prejudice in Argentina

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Venice exhibition portrays Africa's forced urbanisation

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Czech man sets world record with staggering 9-hr plank

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Test pilots and the taste of danger

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Cycling on the road to nostalgia 

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Meghalaya board declares class 10 results, 51.93% pass

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

Gill’s blistering ton flattens MI as GT enter final

DH Toon | 'Satyameva Jayate'

DH Toon | 'Satyameva Jayate'

 