Gap b/w second dose, booster cut for foreign travellers

Govt reduces gap between 2nd dose and booster for those travelling abroad

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 11 2022, 19:22 ist
  • updated: May 11 2022, 19:22 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The government has decided to reduce the gap between the second dose and booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for persons travelling abroad to a minimum of 90 days, sources told ANI.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

What's Brewing

Hacker diverts Rs 52.9L from payment gateway, nabbed

Hacker diverts Rs 52.9L from payment gateway, nabbed

Underground networks of Russians that help Ukrainians

Underground networks of Russians that help Ukrainians

Snake rescue calls go up since the rains

Snake rescue calls go up since the rains

Marcos reloaded: Allure of 'golden era' known to India

Marcos reloaded: Allure of 'golden era' known to India

E-scooters for nurses speed up healthcare in Jharkhand

E-scooters for nurses speed up healthcare in Jharkhand

Tomato flu breaks out in Kerala, contained quickly

Tomato flu breaks out in Kerala, contained quickly

No 'versus' thing in arts: Ranveer on north-south films

No 'versus' thing in arts: Ranveer on north-south films

Indian chocolate comes of age

Indian chocolate comes of age

 