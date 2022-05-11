Govt reduces gap between 2nd dose and booster for those travelling abroad

The government has decided to reduce the gap between the second dose and booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for persons travelling abroad to a minimum of 90 days, sources told ANI.
More to follow...
