Govt should give strategic as well as economic reply to China: Akhilesh

  • Jun 17 2020, 17:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 17:23 ist
The government should not only give a “strategic”, but also an economic reply to China, the Samajwadi Party (SP) said on Wednesday after 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in a violent clash with the Chinese army in Ladakh.

In a tweet in Hindi, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said the SP will support the government on any decision in the nation’s interest.

"Seeing the violent behaviour of China, the Indian government should not only give a strategic but an economic reply also to them,” he said.

"All contracts awarded to Chinese companies should be suspended with immediate effect and there should be restraint on imports from China," Yadav said.

The clash took place on Monday night in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

