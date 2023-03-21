Govt warns of ‘consequences’ if staff join OPS stir

The Centre has warned all its employees not to participate in any protests or strikes, and those who do could face “consequences”.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT)’s Monday night warning came with the National Joint Council of Action (NJCA) having planned district-level rallies across the country on Tuesday under the banner of ‘Joint Forum for Restoration of old pension scheme (OPS)’.

Monday evening’s DoPT instructions to secretaries of all central government departments prohibit government servants from participating in any form of strike, including mass casual leave, go-slow, sit-down or any action that abets any form of strike in violation of Rule 7 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

“There is no statutory provision empowering the employees to go on strike. The Supreme Court has also agreed in several judgments that going on a strike is a grave misconduct under the conduct rules and that misconduct by the government employees is required to be dealt with in accordance with the law,” the order said.

It said those defying the order would face consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action.

The order asked secretaries to “dissuade” employees from going on strike and not to sanction casual leave or any other kind of leave to employees, if applied for, during the period of the proposed protest and ensure that the willing employees are allowed hindrance-free entry into the office premises.

It said that joint secretary (administration) should coordinate with security personnel, and a suitable contingency plan should be worked out to carry out the various functions of the ministry/department.

In case the employees go on dharna/protest/strike, a report indicating the number of employees who took part should be conveyed to the DoPT on the evening of the day, the order said. It said a Joint Consultative Machinery for central government employees is already functioning and discussing, at different levels, issues brought before it.