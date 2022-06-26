Govt working 'relentlessly' to strengthen health services across country: Mansukh Mandaviya

The Centre is working 'relentlessly' to strengthen the health services in the country so that every citizen is able to access quality medical treatment, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said here on Sunday.

On the second day of his visit after visiting Puducherry, Mandaviya took part in a series of events and also participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony of a central government health scheme (CGHS) centre in near by Avadi. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is working relentlessly to strengthen the health services across the country to ensure that every citizen has access to quality health today," he said after virtually laying the foundation stone of the centre.

Noting that a disease does not come 'knocking on the door', he expressed hope that the CGHS centre would benefit everyone in the 'coming times'. "The centre (at Avadi) with a big polyclinic facility will expand the coverage and improve the accessibility of CGHS services and benefit the serving and retired central government employees." Mandaviya visited the Tamil Nadu government's multi-super speciality hospital in the city and enquired about the services provided at the facility. He also inspected the robotic surgery machine installed at the hospital. "The state-of-the-art facility enables surgeons to perform complex major surgeries with ease by using robotic instruments," Mandaviya said.

During his brief visit, the Union minister interacted with patients and those with severe sports injuries who are being treated with advanced technology-based surgeries at the hospital.

Mandaviya, who is also the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers visited the campus of Madras Fertilizers Ltd and reviewed the progress of the company. He directed the officials to work towards fulfilling the needs of farmers. Congratulating the team for having achieved a milestone towards the collective effort under the Centre's Atmanirbhar campaign in Fertilizer, he asked MFL to look for opportunities to shift to nano urea production which would change the face of fertilizer usage in the country.

Later, Mandaviya laid the foundation stone of the new technology centre at Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) here. "The Centre will go a long way in providing technological and technical support services to the petrochemical industries", he remarked.

The Union Health Minister later interacted with the scientists and faculty members of Indian Council of Medical Research -National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis and he was briefed on various activities of the institute. ICMR-NIRT has been strengthening the fight against tuberculosis with its research and development of new tools and methods. "The institute is making significant contributions to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of making India TB free by 2025," he said.

He also visited the drug warehouse facility of the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation Ltd in Anna Nagar here. "TNMSC with its robust infrastructure, supply chain and IT ensures the uninterrupted availability of essential and lifesaving medicines for the people of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Earlier in the day, Mandaviya took part in a cycle rally at Kamarajar Salai near the Marina beach in the city. "Ride as much or as little, as long or as short as you feel, but do ride," Mandaviya said, as he pedalled along with youngsters after flagging off the 'Fit India, Healthy India' cycle rally in the city.