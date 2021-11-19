'Great news!': Amarinder Singh thanks PM Modi for 'acceding to demands' of farmers

Soon after PM Modi scrapped the three controversial farm laws, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh thanked the BJP government for their continued "work in tandem for the development of Kisans".

"Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah," Singh tweeted.

In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday repealed the three controversial farm laws. "Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeal all three farm laws," PM Narendra Modi said.

PM Modi apologised that the Centre couldn't convince farmers about benefits of the farm laws. “The Parliament session beginning this month, we will complete the process of repealing the three farm laws,” he said.

He highlighted that his government has been committed to the welfare of farmers.

