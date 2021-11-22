Group Captain Abhinandan accorded Vir Chakra

Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman accorded Vir Chakra

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 22 2021, 11:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 11:59 ist
Varthaman, who spent some days in Pakistani custody when his MiG-21 was shot down in a dogfight with PAF jets a day after the February 26 Balakot airstrike, was conferred the Vir Chakra. Credit: PTI Photo

Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman on Monday was accorded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind, for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during aerial combat on February 27, 2019.

More to follow...

Abhinandan
India News
Vir Chakra

