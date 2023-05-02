Gujarat HC refuses interim protection to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim protection to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as an MP, in a criminal defamation case for calling people with Modi surnames "thieves".
The Court also reserved its verdict to be pronounced post the summer vacation.
More to follow...
