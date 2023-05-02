Defamation case: HC refuses interim protection to Rahul

Gujarat HC refuses interim protection to Rahul Gandhi in defamation case

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 02 2023, 16:42 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 16:44 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday refused to grant interim protection to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as an MP, in a criminal defamation case for calling people with Modi surnames "thieves".

The Court also reserved its verdict to be pronounced post the summer vacation.

More to follow...

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Disqualification
India News

