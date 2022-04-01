Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar falls ill, convoy returns to Raj Bhavan

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar fell ill while on his way to attend a programme of Mathua community in Thakurnagar, in North 24 Parganas district.
Dhankar's convoy had to take a U-turn and now he has been brought back to Raj Bhavan.
A team of doctors has been assessing his health. Sources said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called up Raj Bhavan to enquire about his health, and assured all medical assistance from the state’s end.
