Guv Dhankhar falls ill, convoy returns to Raj Bhavan

Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar falls ill, convoy returns to Raj Bhavan

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  Apr 01 2022, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 18:29 ist

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar fell ill while on his way to attend a programme of Mathua community in Thakurnagar, in North 24 Parganas district.

Dhankar's convoy had to take a U-turn and now he has been brought back to Raj Bhavan. 

A team of doctors has been assessing his health. Sources said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called up Raj Bhavan to enquire about his health, and assured all medical assistance from the state’s end.

 

Jagdeep Dhankhar
West Bengal
India News
Mamata Banerjee

