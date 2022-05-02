Gyanesh Kumar named Cooperation secretary, Alkesh Kumar Sharma to be Meity secretary

The Narendra Modi government on Monday did a reshuffle in the top bureaucracy, bringing in senior IAS officer Gyanesh Kumar as the new Cooperation Secretary and moving DoPT Secretary PK Tripathi to Cabinet Secretariat.

The government also appointed retired IAS officer Tarun Kapoor as an Advisor to the Prime Minister and brought in Hari Ranjan Rao, an IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, and Atosh Chandra, a 1994-batch officer of Bihar cadre, as Additional Secretaries in the Prime Minister's Office.

Gyanesh Kumar, a 1988-batch officer of Kerala cadre, is presently Secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. Kumar will replace DK Singh, who has been moved to National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) as Secretary-General.

Kumar's entry into the Amit Shah-led Ministry comes at a time the government is moving fast on finalising a new Cooperation Policy. He had earlier worked in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under Shah.

S Radha Chauhan, a 1988-batch Uttar Pradesh cadre officer, will replace Tripathi as Department of Personnel and Training Secretary. She is presently in the cadre.

A Kerala-cadre 1990 batch officer, Alkesh Kumar Sharma will be the new Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. He is presently Secretary (Coordination) in the Cabinet Secretariat, which has now been allotted to Tripathi.

Neel Kamal Darbari, Managing Director of Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium has been appointed as Chairperson of the National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention in the rank and pay of Secretary to the government of India.

Sanjay Kumar, a 1990-batch IAS officer currently serving in his cadre state of Bihar, will be Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs.

S K G Rahate, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power has been promoted as Secretary and given charge of the Department of Justice in the Ministry of Law and Justice.

