HAL delivers 16th ALH to Coast Guard

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) handed over the last of the 16 maritime-role advanced light helicopters (ALH Mk-III) contracted with the Indian Coast Guard (CG), the defence PSU said on Tuesday.

HAL and CG had signed the contract for the ALHs in 2017.

Coast Guard DG V S Pathania said CG has issued a Letter of Intent for nine more helicopters. The timely delivery of the ALHs, despite the pandemic-induced constraints, allows the CG to strengthen the country’s maritime security, an official statement quoted Pathania as saying.

HAL CMD C B Ananthakrishnan said the Performance Based Logistics feature – the “one-stop solution for maintenance of these helicopters” – would serve as a benchmark for all of HAL’s future contracts.

The feature will help HAL’s resolve to work with private partners and strengthen Make-in-India activities in the defence ecosystem, he said.

The indigenously designed and developed ALH Mk III has logged more than 3.74 lakh flying hours. HAL has, so far, produced more than 330 ALHs.

Speaking at an event to mark the handing over of the helicopters, S Anbuvelan, CEO (Helicopter Complex), HAL, underlined major challenges in the execution of the contract, including integration of new systems sourced from foreign original equipment manufacturers, conducting flight trials for certifications and overcoming lockdown-forced supply chain disruptions.