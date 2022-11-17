HAL delivers 16th ALH to Coast Guard

HAL delivers 16th ALH to Coast Guard

The indigenously designed and developed ALH Mk III has logged more than 3.74 lakh flying hours

R Krishnakumar
R Krishnakumar, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 17 2022, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 11:22 ist
HAL and CG had signed the contract for the ALHs in 2017. Credit: Special Arrangement

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) handed over the last of the 16 maritime-role advanced light helicopters (ALH Mk-III) contracted with the Indian Coast Guard (CG), the defence PSU said on Tuesday.

HAL and CG had signed the contract for the ALHs in 2017.

Coast Guard DG V S Pathania said CG has issued a Letter of Intent for nine more helicopters. The timely delivery of the ALHs, despite the pandemic-induced constraints, allows the CG to strengthen the country’s maritime security, an official statement quoted Pathania as saying.

HAL CMD C B Ananthakrishnan said the Performance Based Logistics feature – the “one-stop solution for maintenance of these helicopters” – would serve as a benchmark for all of HAL’s future contracts.

The feature will help HAL’s resolve to work with private partners and strengthen Make-in-India activities in the defence ecosystem, he said.

The indigenously designed and developed ALH Mk III has logged more than 3.74 lakh flying hours. HAL has, so far, produced more than 330 ALHs.

Speaking at an event to mark the handing over of the helicopters, S Anbuvelan, CEO (Helicopter Complex), HAL, underlined major challenges in the execution of the contract, including integration of new systems sourced from foreign original equipment manufacturers, conducting flight trials for certifications and overcoming lockdown-forced supply chain disruptions.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Indian Coast Guard
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
HAL
India News
Bengaluru
Defence

What's Brewing

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

Indian drums, Argentina fans greet Messi for World Cup

Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson

Signs of torture emerge in Ukraine's Kherson

After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step

After losing mother, tiger cubs take big survival step

NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by new rocket

NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by new rocket

Bengaluru needs out-of-pothole thinking

Bengaluru needs out-of-pothole thinking

 