Hardeep Singh Puri strongly condemns terror attack on gurudwara in Kabul

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on a gurudwara in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul in which at least 11 people were killed.
The civil aviation minister said that these killings are a grim reminder of the atrocities that continue to be inflicted upon religious minorities in some countries.
"Suicide attack on a Gurudwara Sahib in Kabul needs to be strongly condemned.
Read: Gunmen attack Sikh religious gathering in Kabul; 4 killed
"These killings are a grim reminder of atrocities that continue to be inflicted upon religious minorities in some countries & the urgency with which their lives & religious freedom have to be safeguarded," Puri tweeted.
Unidentified gunmen and suicide bombers stormed a Sikh gurdwara in Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least 11 worshippers and wounding as many.
Kabul police said that at least 11 children have been rescued from the gurdwara.
